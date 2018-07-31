President Trump to visit Tampa in support of governor hopeful DeSantis

President Donald Trump will visit Tampa on July 31 to stump for gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, the Hillsborough County Republican Party announced.

Trump will first visit Tampa Bay Technical High School to promote vocational and technical education before hosting a rally for DeSantis at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall.

“As more jobs reports and economic data come out demonstrating a booming economy thanks to President Trump’s tax cuts and other policies, this is the perfect time for a Trump rally in Florida,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said in a statement. “President Trump looks forward to discussing the latest record-breaking jobs reports and his nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Floridians can also expect the President to remind them how critically important it is to vote in the mid-term elections this fall to expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate.”

Trump is expected to speak during the rally about the economy, his Supreme Court pick and his support for DeSantis, Gov. Rick Scott for Senate and Matt Gaetz for U.S. House, the statement said.

In response to the announcement, the Florida Democratic Party said this:

“Our condolences to Adam Putnam.”

Author: WTSP