‘Popping molly’ shirts selling at shop in North Naples mall

A shirt that reads, “popping molly,” is being sold in a store at Coastland Center mall.

The reference refers to an illegal party drug called ecstasy.

“It’s crazy what you see on shirts these days there’s not of accountability for people anymore as far as what they put out there just to make a buck,” said mother Shane Myers.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino spoke to concerned parents. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino