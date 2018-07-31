Police: Cape Coral deaths being investigated as murder-suicide

A case involving a Cape Coral husband and wife is being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

According to a police report, Carmela McEachern, 54, and James McEachern, 48, were found dead in their home on NW Fifth Street.

MORE: Police identify victims in Cape Coral death investigation

A Cape Coral police officer had visited the home in response a check welfare call.

The report states, “there was a clear sign of disturbance” in the home. The McEacherns were located on the living room floor.

Police say the victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say the detective is waiting on forensic and lab reports, and that closing the case could take months.