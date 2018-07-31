Dead manatee found near Cape Coral Yacht Club as US Corp of Engineers meet inside

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found a dead manatee floating in the water Tuesday afternoon.

FWC towed the female animal to the Cape Coral yacht club to be removed by biologists whom will conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

FWC says this is one of two dead manatees they were informed about today with the second one about a mile from Indian Mound Park.

The Army Corps of Engineers held a a public meeting at the Cape Coral Yacht Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk to Cape Coral officials about water releases from Lake Okeechobee and options to send the water south.

The meeting reached capacity at about 540 guests with additional people standing outside.

Neighbors will get the chance to voice their concerns over problematic algae buildup which is so thick, some residents want to up and leave.

They also also present a plan that would send water north to to an above-ground wetland and storage area.

The FWC asks, if anyone finds a sick, injured or dead manatee call FWC at 1-888-404-3922 to report it.

Below is a schedule of public Corps of Engineers meetings scheduled from 6-8 p.m.:

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Lee County Mosquito and Hyacinth Control Districts

15191 Homestead Road

Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

Indian River State College

Wolf High-Technology Center

2400 SE Salerno Road

Stuart, FL 34997

Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018

Indian River State College

Williamson Conference and Education Center

2229 NW 9th Avenue

Okeechobee, FL 34972