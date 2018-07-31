Army Corps of Engineers to hold algae meetings in SWFL Tuesday

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold several public meetings to discuss the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project.

Neighbors will get the chance to voice their concerns over problematic algae buildup which is so thick, some residents want to up and leave.

“Last night it was so bad in here we wanted to call 911,” said Sally Mullins of Cape Coral. “But that’s not really that kind of emergency, but it is because you’re sick.”

The Army Corps will be at the Cape Coral Yacht Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk to Cape Coral officials about water releases from Lake Okeechobee and options to send the water south.

They will also present a plan that would send water north to to an above-ground wetland and storage area.

Below is a schedule of public meetings scheduled from 6-8 p.m.:

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Lee County Mosquito and Hyacinth Control Districts

15191 Homestead Road

Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018

Indian River State College

Wolf High-Technology Center

2400 SE Salerno Road

Stuart, FL 34997

Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018

Indian River State College

Williamson Conference and Education Center

2229 NW 9th Avenue

Okeechobee, FL 34972

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live with a Lee County property appraiser to discuss the algae effects on the value of Southwest Florida homes. Watch the full segment below.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft