SWFL softball team World-Series bound

Only one Lee County Little League team can claim to have won a World Series.

That team is the District 9 Little League Senior Softball team who won the

World by beating Canada in 2016.

Now, that same team, with new ingredients, is once again taking on the World Series.

WINK caught up with these ladies before they left for Delaware and this week’s opener.

The District 9 team is made up of 13 to 19-year-old players from the Cape Coral and Fort Myers area.

“When we were practicing I was like, ‘this team is actually really solid and by our first game we probably have the potential to make it all the way,'” said pitcher and shortstop Delicia Bent of Mariner High School.

So they set aside their high school rivalries to become one team and also to become Florida state champs.

“We all know together that we all have a special aspect to the team. Softball brings everyone together,”said outfielder Janae Hawkins of Fort Myers High School.

It’s Little League but there’s nothing little about how they outscored opponents in the Southwest regionals 134-5. Good to punch their ticket to the big show.

“We play with pitching and defense is really our strength so it’s really about not allowing them to score,” said their team manager, Dan Mills. “They’re focused on the task.”

They open World Series play against Puerto Rico. First pitch is at 8:00 p.m. EST and the Senior Softball World Series will be broadcast on ESPN.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

