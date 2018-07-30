SWFL softball team World-Series bound
Only one Lee County Little League team can claim to have won a World Series.
That team is the District 9 Little League Senior Softball team who won the
World by beating Canada in 2016.
Now, that same team, with new ingredients, is once again taking on the World Series.
WINK caught up with these ladies before they left for Delaware and this week’s opener.
The District 9 team is made up of 13 to 19-year-old players from the Cape Coral and Fort Myers area.
“When we were practicing I was like, ‘this team is actually really solid and by our first game we probably have the potential to make it all the way,'” said pitcher and shortstop Delicia Bent of Mariner High School.
So they set aside their high school rivalries to become one team and also to become Florida state champs.