Sources: 4 people, including child, shot dead at apartment building in Astoria

Dozens of NYPD officers swarmed an apartment building in Queens Monday night after police sources say four people, including a child, were shot and killed.

Gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. at a building at 30th Drive and 23rd Street in Astoria.

Police didn’t immediately specify the age of the child who was killed, or if they were looking for a shooter or shooters.

Officers in full tactical gear were observed entering an alleyway with guns drawn as circumstances preceding the deadly violence remained under investigation.

Author: CBS New York