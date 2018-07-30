IMMOKALEE

Fatal crash closes SR-29 in Immokalee

Published: July 30, 2018 11:59 AM EDT
Updated: July 30, 2018 12:51 PM EDT

State Road 29 is closed one mile south of Farm Worker Way after a fatal crash.

The crash involves a single vehicle into a canal.

Expect major delays.‬

