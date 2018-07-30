Published: July 30, 2018 11:59 AM EDT Updated: July 30, 2018 12:51 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Road reopens following water main break near McGregor Blvd. Lee County law enforcement ‘Torch Run’ takes place Friday IMMOKALEE Fatal crash closes SR-29 in Immokalee Published: July 30, 2018 11:59 AM EDT Updated: July 30, 2018 12:51 PM EDT State Road 29 is closed one mile south of Farm Worker Way after a fatal crash. The crash involves a single vehicle into a canal. Expect major delays. Trust WINK News to bring you updates in this developing story. SHARE