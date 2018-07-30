Scattered storms with mostly cloudy skies for Monday

There will be a high of 87 degrees with scattered storms for Monday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“Southwest Florida will see a pretty good round of scattered rain and storms as we progress throughout the late morning, lunchtime into the late afternoon,” said Devitt.

Because of the chance of rain and a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.

View an hourly forecast here.