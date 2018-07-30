Report says suspected gunman shot FMPD officer Jobbers-Miller with his own gun

A man accused of stealing officer Adam Jobbers-Miller’s gun and shooting him with it begged officers to shoot him, according to a police report.

Jobbers-Miller did not, but instead tried to help him.

A new police report said Wisner Desmaret stole a cell phone from a car at a Maraton Gas Station before taking off towards Flint Street.

That’s where Jobbers-Miller responded.

Unreleased body camera footage apparently showed Desmaret yelling at Officer Jobbers-Miller, “Don’t shoot me.” He later said “shoot me while I’m not looking,” according to the report.

The report said Desmaret then took off running, and Jobbers-Miller ran after him.

“It sounds like something that’s antagonizing the police trying to antagonize the situation in itself so ultimately you’re putting these guys in a tough situation of what are we doing here,” said former deputy James Didio.

Didio said getting separated from your partner is dangerous.

“Once you get away from your partner or radio, you’re on your own and again you revert back to your training and do everything in your power,” Didio said.

The other officer on scene said Desmaret slowed down and raised his hands while officers tried to calmly talk to him.

Moments later, Desmaret allegedly lunged at Jobbers-Miller and knocked him to the ground.

“Even if you think a situation is calmed down, in fact it might not be … and that’s what you have here,” Didio said.

While Jobbers-Miller struggled to get back to his feet, Desmaret allegedly pulled handgun from the officer’s holster and shot him in the head.

“These guys know what they’re doing, we train a lot and when you see a cop loose a battle, it was a hard fight,” Didio said. “You don’t loose a battle against a cop … you just don’t.”

Reports say Desmaret ran back to the Marathon Gas Station, aimed the gun at workers and later exchanged fire with another officer before being detained.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

