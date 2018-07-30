Port Charlotte man dies in crash on I-75 in Sarasota County

A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 a.m. at mile marker 174 of Interstate 75, just four miles north of Kings Highway, according to the FHP.

Thomas Mykins, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta northbound in the center lane on Interstate 75, the FHP said. A 2018 Ford Edge was traveling northbound in the left lane also approaching mile marker 174. A 2007 Toyota Tundra was traveling on the interstate in the center lane, south of the two Ford vehicles. A 2004 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound in the left lane south of the Toyota.

An unknown vehicle was flashing its headlines at the Ford Edge to change lanes, and Mykins moved into the right lane as to let the unknown vehicle pass, according to the FHP.

Mykins then changed lanes to return to the center lane, but the left side of the Ford Fiesta collided with the right side of a 2018 Ford Edge, according to the FHP. The Ford Edge ran off the road and the left side of the vehicle hit a guardrail. The driver of the Ford Edge moved away from the guardrail, but then the vehicle hit it again.

The Ford Fiesta then rotated clockwise following the crash, and stopped in the left and center lanes facing northwest, the FHP said.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra said he could not see the Ford Fiesta in the road, and hit the left rear side of the Ford Fiesta. The Toyota Tundra was then redirected and stopped in the outside emergency lane facing north on Interstate 75, according to the FHP. The Ford Fiesta stopped in the left lane of the interstate facing southeast.

After the Toyota Tundra hit the Ford Fiesta, Mykins exited his vehicle and stood near the driver’s side door, the FHP said, but it’s unclear when that happened.

The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban could not see the Ford Fiesta in time to stop his vehicle, according to the FHP. The front of the Chevrolet Suburban then hit the right side of the Ford Fiesta, and the impact reached Mykins.

Mykins was pronounced dead on scene, the FHP said.

The crash is under investigation, according to the FHP.