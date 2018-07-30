Monday is the deadline to register to vote in upcoming Florida elections

Florida elections are coming up and Monday is the last day to make sure you are registered to vote.

To register or to check your voter status, you can visit registertovoteflorida.gov.

To be eligible to vote, the deadline to register for an upcoming election is 29 days before that election.

Florida is a closed primary election state so a party change for a primary election must be made by the registration deadline for that election.

If the deadline has passed, you can still submit an online application at any time and it will be processed for future elections.

The following are 2018 election dates:

Election Election Date Early Voting Period Primary August 28, 2018 * August 13 – August 26, 2018 General November 6, 2018 * October 22 – November 4, 2018