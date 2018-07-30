Lee County schools could approve app to track bus routes in real time

The Lee County School District wants to ease the stress of school bus schedule chaos with a new technology.

Within the first months of the school year, the district will launch an app called “Where’s the Bus.”

This new app would keep track of the district’s 750 buses and tell you where you child is on their bus route in real time.

“You don’t know if you’ve missed it or if it came early or if it’s gonna be late you just don’t know.”

Mom Jodi Payne says the school bus schedule is inconsistent, making a difficult morning routine even harder.

“It would be awesome to know where they are at,” said Payne.

45,000 kids are on Lee buses daily. This app would let you see your child’s information using their school identification number.

Heights Elementary School tested it last year and parents said it made a huge difference.

“It’s very convenient because it allows us to wait until the very last minute almost to get out here,” said one parent.

The school board will go over preliminary approval for the app Tuesday.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Writer: Emily Luft