Homeless man hands out resumes; gets hundreds of job offers

Instead of asking for money, a homeless man in California stood on the side of the road and handed out resumes. Now he has his pick of hundreds of new jobs.

According to KNTV, David Casarez, a web designer, moved to Silicon Valley to start his own company. But he fell on hard times when funding for that company ran out in June and his van was repossessed. He ended up sleeping on a park bench.

On Friday, he put on his best suit and stood on a highway median holding a sign reading “Homeless Hungry 4 Success Take A Resume”.

The sign caught the attention of a passerby, Jasmine Scofield, who took to Twitter, posting a photo of Casarez and his resume.

“Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money,” Scofield tweeted. “If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing.”

The tweet quickly went viral and was retweeted more than 100,000 times.

Since Friday, Casarez said he’s received more than 200 job offers from companies including tech giants like Google, Netflix and LinkedIn.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Author: WFLA