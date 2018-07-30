Funeral ceremony to be held for fallen FMPD officer next week

A funeral service will be held on Aug. 6 for Fort Myers Police Department officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, according to police.

A “full honors funeral ceremony” will take place at noon on Aug. 6 at Germain Arena on 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero, according to police. It’s open to the public.

A public viewing will happen from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at Gendron Funeral Home on 2325 East Mall Drive, police said.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, succumbed from his injuries Saturday after being shot in the head on July 21. He was responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

MORE: Fundraisers to support Officer Jobbers-Miller

Writer: Rachel Ravina