Fort Myers’ Bryant ‘Goodfella” Perrella to fight former world champ Luis Collazo.

Fort Myers Boxer Bryant ‘Goodfella” Perrella boasts an impressive welterweight fighting record of 15 and 1, with 13 of those wins by knockout.

But this week Perrella will face the toughest test of his boxing career in a fight with former world champion Luis Collazo.

Perrella says his opponent can take a punch and brings experience, but hasn’t experienced this particular “goodfella.”

“I’m a young hungry lion coming up, trying to make a name for myself,” Bryant ‘Goodfella’ Perrella said.

Perella says that Collazo already had his chances.

“He’s already fought for the title multiple times, he’s fought all the big names, I feel like it’s my time now.”

He plans to keep his record strong.

“Out with the old and in with the new! My mindset going out is the same as it always is: I’m coming to dominate the fight.”

