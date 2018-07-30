NORTH PORT

Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-75 in North Port

Published: July 30, 2018 6:40 AM EDT

All northbound lanes of I-75 in North Port at exit 170 Kings Highway are closed due to a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 174,  according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP advises drivers to seek an alternate route altogether if driving north.

