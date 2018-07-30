Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-75 in North Port

All northbound lanes of I-75 in North Port at exit 170 Kings Highway are closed due to a fatal accident involving multiple vehicles Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. near mile marker 174, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

NPPD is assisting FHP with (2) separate roll over accidents on I75 at mile marker 174.!One is northbound and has the interstate shut down in that direction at Kings Hwy. The other is southbound with lane blockage. Expect significant delays in both directions. Avoid if possible. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) July 30, 2018

FHP advises drivers to seek an alternate route altogether if driving north.

