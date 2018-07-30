Dunbar grad who went missing in Israel found dead Monday

A college student and graduate of Dunbar High School who went missing while studying abroad was found dead, according to her family.

Teniya Jones, 19, was a University of Kentucky student studying abroad in Amam, Jordan, according to Jones’ mother Tosha Thomas-Mora. Jones was visiting Tel Aviv, Israel with several students in her program.

Bill Bull, vice president of the university’s health and safety security notified Thomas-Mora around 11 p.m. Saturday that three students went for a swim in the sea, and Jones had been missing for approximately 2.5 hours, Thomas-Mora said in an email.

This is a communication regarding an accident involving one of our students who was abroad in the Middle East. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends & our other students traveling; we will keep you informed as this fluid situation continues to unfold. pic.twitter.com/7kRVTkAroh — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) July 29, 2018

“Supposedly they went out for a midnight swim two roommates returned and said that a strong current came and swept them away but they swam back to shore and when they returned Teniya was nowhere to be found,” Thomas-Mora said in an email.

