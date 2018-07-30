Dead fish wash up along shores of Sanibel

A disgusting sight with an even worse smell.

Fish are lining the shores of Sanibel, and the city is jumping into action to clean up the mess.

“It’s sad and it smells and it’s just not what you would expect when you come to Florida,” said visitor Cindy Claytor.



The thousands of washed up marine life have crews hauling them out with a construction vehicle.

WINK News reporter Gina Tomlinson spoke with the officials responsible for overseeing the cleanup process. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

