Could dead fish leave lasting impact in Saint James City?

Gene Gerov, of Saint James City, said dead fish started collecting early this morning outside his home, and it’s been getting worse over the course of the day.

“We can’t be like this, If you look at that end and this end, we’re just, we’re surrounded with death, dead fish,” Gerov said.

Piles of dead fish are also forming Monday just a few blocks over, along the Henley Canal.

“I started seeing evidence several days ago, but this is the worst it’s been. By far,” said Saint James City resident Brian Reiter.

Long time neighbors said the fish kill in their canals is the worst they’ve ever seen.

“Nothing even close to it,” Reiter said. “You’re seeing it worse that you have in 10 years.”

Captain James Bryan, of Calusa Tales Charters, said the amount of dead fish we’re seeing now could have an impact on the fish population in the future.

“I think it will bounce back but over time if we keep allowing this to happen over and over again, five years from now you may have a whole different circumstances,” Bryan said.

But those who live along the canals filled with floating fish are more concerned with finding a short-term solution.

“I want somebody to address this,” Gerov said. “I want somebody to give us a call and tell us they’re going to be able to help.”

The charter boat captain said there are still places to fish in Southwest Florida, it’s just about having an experienced captain to get around the ride tide.

