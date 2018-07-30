Cape Coral to discuss algae solutions Monday

Today Cape Coral, the epicenter of the algae emergency, will discuss their options outside of adjusting water releases from Lake Okeechobee.

It’s been weeks and residents in Southwest Florida are still dealing with blue-green algae buildup in waterways.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced their plan to continue releasing water from the lake last week.

They plan to measure water releases from the Franklin Lock in Fort Myers instead of Moore Haven.

Gov. Rick Scott’s emergency order is still in place and Cape Coral officials recommend the Army Corps and the Southwest Florida Water Management District use all available storage units south of Lake O.

This comes after people in Southwest Florida took their concerns all the way to Washington D.C. this past week.

“There is infrastructure set up to let water go south presently right now and if we’re in a state of emergency like our governor has declared then why aren’t we using all manners necessary?” said John Heim of the South Florida Clean Water Movement.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live from the Cape Coral Yacht Basin to explain the plan. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft