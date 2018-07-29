Suspect accused of killing FMPD officer transferred to Lee County Jail

The suspect in the death of a Fort Myers Police officer is transferred from Lee Memorial hospital to the Lee County Jail.

Wisner Desmaret, 29, sustained non-life threatening injuries after allegedly shooting Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

Jobbers-Miller died from his injuries Saturday after being shot in the head on July 21, while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Desmaret faces eight felony charges with the most egregious being first-degree murder.

Timeline

SATURDAY

7:16 p.m. Citizen called 911 saying suspect was hassling a group of people at the Marathon Gas station.

7:19 p.m. Responding officer made contact with suspect Wisner on Flint Drive.

Approx. 7:26 p.m. Officer Jobbers-Miller is shot.

Approx. 7:29 p.m. Officer Jobbers-Miller is taken to the hospital by another officer.

Approx 7:30 p.m. Suspect barricaded himself inside Marathon Gas Station.

Between 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. Suspect is shot by an officer and transported to Lee Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

9:04 p.m FMPD confirms in a press conference an officer is in ‘Serious condition’ and in surgery.

9:05 p.m. Gov. Rick Scott talks with Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs offering any resources needed.

9:25 p.m. Chief Derrick Diggs confirms a shooting left officer and suspect injured.

MONDAY

9:09 a.m. Fort Myers Police make a plea for type O- blood donations

2:00 p.m. Chief Diggs names Wisner Desmaret, 29, as the suspect in the shooting. Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition.

TUESDAY

A GoFundMe for Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, started by the Fort Myers Police Department raises over $27K in 24-hours.

Father of accused shooter reacts to news of son’s arrest in an interview.

WEDNESDAY

Other than non-life threatening, the condition of the suspect remains unknown. Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition according to FMPD.

WINK reports new video that shows the man accused of shooting officer Jobbers-Miller running from the scene.

THURSDAY

In a statement, FMPD said, “The family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller and the Fort Myers Police Department are extremely grateful for the donations, thoughts, and wishes that have been extended by members of the community.”

Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition.

FRIDAY

Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition at Lee Memorial Hospital. FMPD said, “We continue to ask for payers and support for Officer Jobbers-Miller, his family and the Fort Myers Police Department.”

SATURDAY

6:50 p.m. FMPD announced Officer Jobbers-Miller “has passed away as a result of the injuries…”

SUNDAY

The body of Officer Jobbers-Miller is transported in a procession from the medical examiners’ office to a funeral home as officers, first responders and citizens line the streets.

8:30 p.m. Wisner Desmaret is transferred from Lee Memorial Hospital to the Lee County Jail to face first-degree murder charges in a first appearance Monday.