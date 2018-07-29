Okeechobee woman dies after Friday crash in Glades County

A 38-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in a crash on County Road 721, the Florida Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:21 p.m. Friday on County Road 721 near Bullhead Grade, according to the FHP.

The driver —later identified Jamie Kay Vickers, of Okeechobee— of a 2001 Toyota Camry failed negotiate a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree, State troopers said. Following the initial crash, the Toyota rotated clockwise around the tree and hit a utility poll.

Vickers was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical, but was pronounced dead on Saturday, according to State troopers.

Writer: Rachel Ravina