Community gathers to honor fallen FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller

Only a little more than a day has passed since officer Adam Jobbers-Miller passed away.

It’s still a fresh wound for the whole community. And Sunday night, hundreds gathered at a local bar to honor his memory.

There was a moment of silence at Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral for officer Jobber-Miller killed in the line of duty. The event was organized in about 24 hours, with donated food and dozens of silent auction items, hundreds of people filled the venue to honor the fallen officer and raise money for his grieving family.

Many dressed in unity, with shirts saying “I support FMPD” and “Stay strong”, a message Diane Shorb hopes Jobbers-Miller’s family takes to heart, “To the family, God be with you, have strength, and believe that he’s in a better place … too soon, too young, too much.

Earlier Sunday, Officer Jobbers-Millers body had a special procession from the medical examiner’s office to the funeral home.

The massive procession consisted of firefighters, police cars… and much more.

Some of the public even showed up to offer the officers drinks and snacks and even helped carry things inside.

Those who witnessed the funeral procession say it felt dignifying, but that shootings like these are becoming too common.

Timeline

SATURDAY

7:16 p.m. Citizen called 911 saying suspect was hassling a group of people at the Marathon Gas station.

7:19 p.m. Responding officer made contact with suspect Wisner on Flint Drive.

Approx. 7:26 p.m. Officer Jobbers-Miller is shot.

Approx. 7:29 p.m. Officer Jobbers-Miller is taken to the hospital by another officer.

Approx 7:30 p.m. Suspect barricaded himself inside Marathon Gas Station.

Between 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. Suspect is shot by an officer and transported to Lee Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

9:04 p.m FMPD confirms in a press conference an officer is in ‘Serious condition’ and in surgery.

9:05 p.m. Gov. Rick Scott talks with Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs offering any resources needed.

9:25 p.m. Chief Derrick Diggs confirms a shooting left officer and suspect injured.

MONDAY

9:09 a.m. Fort Myers Police make a plea for type O- blood donations

2:00 p.m. Chief Diggs names Wisner Desmaret, 29, as the suspect in the shooting. Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition.

TUESDAY

A GoFundMe for Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, started by the Fort Myers Police Department raises over $27K in 24-hours.

Father of accused shooter reacts to news of son’s arrest in an interview.

WEDNESDAY

Other than non-life threatening, the condition of the suspect remains unknown. Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition according to FMPD.

WINK reports new video that shows the man accused of shooting officer Jobbers-Miller running from the scene.

THURSDAY

In a statement, FMPD said, “The family of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller and the Fort Myers Police Department are extremely grateful for the donations, thoughts, and wishes that have been extended by members of the community.”

Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition.

FRIDAY

Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical but stable condition at Lee Memorial Hospital. FMPD said, “We continue to ask for payers and support for Officer Jobbers-Miller, his family and the Fort Myers Police Department.”

SATURDAY

6:50 p.m. FMPD announced Officer Jobbers-Miller “has passed away as a result of the injuries…”

SUNDAY

The body of Officer Jobbers-Miller is transported in a procession from the medical examiners’ office to a funeral home as officers, first responders and citizens line the streets.

8:30 p.m. Wisner Desmaret is transferred from Lee Memorial Hospital to the Laa County Jail.