Club Blu shooting victim honored through sport he loved

More than just a game at Lehigh Senior High School.

It’s here that prep players from around the region unite behind behind one player and his love of the game.

Eighteen-year-old Stef’An Strawder was one victim in the Club Blu shooting.

His impact is felt in the gym through a showcase honoring the Lehigh star’s memory.

“We’re just doing something that he loved to do, everyday 24/7. To be the littlest guy on the team, he had the biggest heart,” said Delshawn Green. “So we always counted on him to make big plays for us. People that he played with even from out of town they came down for the funeral, so to see that he has this big of an impact on just where he’s from but from other places is very touching.”

Green carries on the memory of his teammate and friend, as well as Strawder’s No.2 jersey.

The Stef’An Strawder Memorial Showcase is hosted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They say the goal is creating exposure and opportunities for young athlete like the man behind the memorial.

The back of the player jerseys show where the athletes are from, but the front shows who they’re all playing for.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

