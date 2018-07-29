Big Backpack Event provides backpacks, school supplies to thousands of Lee students

Lee County will host it’s largest back-to-school event of the year at North Fort Myers High School Sunday.

The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida presents the 19th annual Big Backpack Event that will be held on Sunday, July 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at North Fort Myers High School.

This event is free and open to the public.

The BIG Backpack Event has provided new backpacks and school supplies to more than 35,000 students.

The event lends a helping hand to students and families in need while celebrating the diversity in Southwest Florida with live multicultural entertainment, including hip-hop, Irish step dancing, salsa dancing and more.

Children age 5-12 will receive free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

Thanks to generous vendors, students may also receive eye exams, haircuts and other giveaways.

Children must be present with a parent or guardian to receive the free supplies.

For more information, visit multicultural-centre.org

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

