After a pleasant start, afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Tuesday Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Tuesday Night Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Reporter: Brooke Silverang

