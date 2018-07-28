Two injured in alcohol-related Lehigh Acres crash Saturday morning

Two people were hospitalized after a drunk driver crashed his car Saturday morning.

At 6:00 a.m. Rudy Ayala Jr., 18, of Lehigh Acres was driving west on 23rd Street W. towards Anita Avenue S. and lost control of his Volkswagen Jetta, running off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ayala’s car went airborne after driving through the grass shoulder and landed in a nearby canal colliding with a rocky embankment, FHP said.

Ayala’s passenger was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and suffered critical injuries.

Ayala had been drinking alcohol according to police and was arrested on-scene and later taken to Lee Memorial with serious injuries, said FHP.

Ayala was charged with a DUI causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance, according to FHP’s report.