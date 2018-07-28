Naples man dies in single-vehicle SUV crash, not wearing a seatbelt

A single-vehicle crash in front of Golden Gate Community Park in Collier County has left one man dead Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol Kristers Zeidaks, 28, of Naples was driving on Recreation Lane approaching Wellesley Circle when he lost control of his SUV around 4:30 a.m.

Zeidaks ran off the road, hitting a stop sign and fence, ultimately colliding with a tree.

FHP adds that Zeidaks was not wearing a seatbelt and partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Zeidaks was pronounced dead at the scene.