FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller dies from his injuries Saturday
A Fort Myers Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty passed away Saturday evening, according to FMPD.
Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has died from his injuries after being shot in the head on July 21 while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard, according to police.
Jobbers-Miller was 29 years old.
The FMPD released the following statement:
It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21st. We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire Fort Myers Police Department Family.
Jobbers-Miller had been an FMPD officer since September 2015, according to police.
The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, is in police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MORE: New video shows man accused of shooting FMPD officer running from scene
Desmaret faces eight felony charges with the most egregious being attempted first-degree murder.
Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.