FMPD Officer Jobbers-Miller dies from his injuries Saturday

A Fort Myers Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty passed away Saturday evening, according to FMPD.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has died from his injuries after being shot in the head on July 21 while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard, according to police.

Jobbers-Miller was 29 years old.

The FMPD released the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21st. We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire Fort Myers Police Department Family.

Jobbers-Miller had been an FMPD officer since September 2015, according to police.

The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, is in police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Desmaret faces eight felony charges with the most egregious being attempted first-degree murder.

Writer: Emily Luft