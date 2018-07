Fatal motorcycle crash in North Fort Myers

One person is killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in North Fort Myers.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan was headed northbound on US 41 north of the intersection of SR 78.

The motorcycle collided with a raised concrete curb and overturned, sliding 116 feet and pinning the driver underneath.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Writer: WINK News