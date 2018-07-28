No “active shooter” at La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, just attempted robbery

Authorities said there was an active shooter at La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, on Friday, but later rescinded that, blaming the alarm on the sound of glass smashing as a group apparently attempted to burglarize a jewellery store.

“Active Shooter at the McAllen Plaza Mall Stay Away from the area! Several law enforcement agencies heading to the scene,” Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4 posted on Facebook as the incident began.

About an hour later, the City of McAllen confirmed via a post on the municipal government’s Twitter page that police were investigating an attempted robbery and that all suspects had been apprehended. There were “no injuries involved” the tweet said, citing information from the Hidalgo County Sheriff.

Statement from Chief Rodriguez:

We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.

Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018

CBS News affiliate KGBT said officers from the McAllen Police Department and personnel from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were at the scene.

Videos posted on social media by mall goers showed dozens of people milling around outside the mall as police arrived on the scene.

Came shopping with my momma and this happened! So crazy.. @LaPlazaMall pic.twitter.com/FDZGYXKHIY — Josie Lugo (@josielynn__) July 28, 2018

Several people on twitter reported seeing five men in custody and suggested the incident began as an attempted robbery at a business in the mall. Police have yet to confirm any details of the incident.

