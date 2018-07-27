SunPass still facing huge backlog, users fear big bills

There’s still a huge backlog of SunPass transactions after an upgrade to payment systems took longer than expected.

Some are asking if it’s the states fault. Drivers say it’s not their responsibility if the government messed up.

Florida drivers are used to backups, but this one could have big financial implications

At last check 170 million SunPass toll transactions are backlogged after a botched system upgrade in June.

That means in the almost two months the system has been down, toll transactions were recorded, but you haven’t been getting charged.

Now some are worried once the backlog is processed they may get slapped with a big bill all at once.

SunPass user Andres Hernandez said, “…for me about we’re talking about a good $200-300, maybe more.”

And it’s still not clear if new toll transactions are adding onto the backlog.

We reached out to the company responsible for the so called “system upgrade”, Conduent, but they wouldn’t give us a timeline for when the system would be fixed, however, they did say in a statement:

“We are working diligently to address Florida SunPass system issues. We have dedicated additional resources to improve system performance and the customer experience.”

Governor Rick Scott announced the state will be stopping payments to Conduent and promised to hold his own government agencies accountable for hiring the company:

“It’s an FDOT contract. My office doesn’t even do contracts. Those are done by agencies, in this case it was FDOT, and so they’re going to be held accountable”

Drivers we spoke to say the governor should waive the backlogged tolls altogether. Acee said, “It’s some bureaucratic snafu and we pay for it. Should they wave them? without question.”

We reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation for an updated number of backlogged transactions.

They say they’re still calculating the total number and should have an update next week.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

