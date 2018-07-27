Mother fighting for childhood cancer patients after losing son

A mother says her son would be proud of new legislation that just passed that would change the lives of kids who are fighting disease.

“To know that our kids, even though they’re not here any more, were a part of this passing is a huge thing for us,” said Chrissie Lograno-Weinstein.

Chrissie lost her son to cancer a few years ago.

“It’s a very, very bittersweet moment for me as his mom. You don’t ever, as a mom, want somebody else to go through what we’ve been through,” she said.

Chrissie and other bereaved parents fought together to get the Childhood Cancer Survivor-ship, Treatment, Access and Research or “STAR” Act passed and signed by the President last month.

“I’m not ashamed to admit I cried when I heard it passed.”

The STAR Act expands opportunities for research, improves childhood cancer surveillance and improves the quality of life for survivors.

The legislation is something that Chief Medical Correspondent for CBS News says could help a lot of kids and their families.

“You want to follow these kids, and you also want to give them support services.”

Which is exactly what the STAR Act is designed to do.

But there is still more work to do and Chrissie joins other moms to continue fighting for kids – a mission she says her son would be proud to see.

“For him, it would be about the kids that are going to be helped and not have to be poked and prodded by the nurses and doctors anymore,” Lograno-Weinstein said.

The STAR Act also puts at least one pediatric oncologist on the National Cancer Advisory Board. That gives childhood cancer a voice when funding decisions are made, according to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“This is a humongous first step.”

Reporter: Channing Frampton

