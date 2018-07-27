Lee County meeting to approve state of emergency for algae cleanup

Chairman Cecil Pendergrass is holding a County Commissioners meeting Friday morning to declare a state of local emergency.

The emergency meeting will address the algae crisis that is currently plaguing Southwest Florida waterways.

A state of emergency will allow Lee County to use a grant funds to hire the vendor already under contract with the state to address areas that are most affected by the algal blooms.

According to commissioners, the public is welcome to attend the meeting at 9:30 am. at 272201 Second Street, Fort Myers, in the Administration East Building, 1st Floor Conference Room 118.

This decision could finally pave the way for cleaning up the Caloosahatchee and the canals that have been swamped with algae for weeks.

WINK News reporter Janae Muchmore was live from one beach that is closed to swimming because of algae present. Watch the full segment above.

MORE: Sens. Nelson, Rubio introduce amendments to help with algae

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Emily Luft