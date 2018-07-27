Fundraisers to support Officer Jobbers-Miller

The Fort Myers Police Department and the community are rallying together to support an officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Jobbers-Miller was shot while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officer Jobbers-Miller is currently in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital.

The Fort Myers Police Department also started a GoFundMe account for injured Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

There will be fundraisers at the following establishments:

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill – From 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. 4451 Veronica S. Shoemaker Blvd. in Fort Myers

Wingnuts Pub and Grub – From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. 231 Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral

Dixie Roadhouse – From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. 1023 SE 47th Terrace in Cape Coral

Nauti Parrot Dock Bar – From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day in August. 19001 San Carlos Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach

Moody River Grille – From 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 4. 4085 Hancock Bridge Pkwy. in North Fort Myers

*These are individual fundraisers and not associated with the Fort Myers Police Department.

