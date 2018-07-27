Bonita Springs High School opening for 2018 school year

Students will enter a brand new high school in Bonita Springs for the first time in just two weeks.

Bonita Springs High School is a state-of-the-art learning institution that is big enough to hold 2,000 students.

“Any student that comes here that they’re prepared to succeed after they leave us – whether they want to go to a trade they want to go to the state university system they want to play sports, we’ve got a great combination of academics here that’s unparalleled,” said Principal Jeff Estes Jr.

They will offer unique classes including drone license certification, HVAC work, nursing academy and students can earn over 60 hours worth of state university credit with Florida Gulf Coast University.

WINK News anchor Michelle Mackonochie got a first-look at the school and spoke with the principal about what to expect.

You can see the school for yourself at an open house hosted August 8 at 6:00 p.m. Their first day of class is Friday August 10.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

