Beefed up safety and security coming to Lee County schools

In just 14 days, students in Lee County head back to their classrooms, so we sat down with the Lee County School Board to see some of the changes parents and students can expect when the first bell rings.

Getting to and from school in Lee county is about to get easier. Superintendent Greg Adkins said, “We have a regular driver for every route, and that’s going to help tremendously with on time arrival.” Every bus driver seat filled.

Adkins says all parents and students will soon be able to track their bus using an app, “Now our parents will know where their kids bus is at at any given time.”

As for keeping your children safe in the classroom, he says “The largest change is that this upcoming school year, every single one of our schools has a school resource officer assigned”

Parent Allison Bloom had a different security concern, “Port Saint Lucie County where we are from, there’s locks on the door you have to ring a doorbell to get in and then they buzz you in and they sign you in and everything and here you just walk in the school ”

But Adkins says expect how you enter a Lee County school to also change in the coming year, “Over the course of the summer we’ve done a lot of work at heartening our schools so working to get all of our schools to single point entry”

“And then doing things like deploying technology that can make our schools safer as well like buzzing people in and out, they have to show ID to a camera and then they get buzzed into the building,” Adkins said, adding “I think that will help reassure parents that their kids are safe”

Safe and able to focus on learning.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

