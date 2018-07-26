Red tide impact on sea turtles

Crews from the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife saved a turtle Thursday on Captiva.

CROW tells WINK News most of the turtles coming into their hospital this year suffering from red tide are resting adults.

The extended red tide period is raising concerns, especially for endangered turtles.

“These are the animals that are going to ensure the future of this very endangered population of sea turtles,” said CROW veterinarian Dr. Heather Barron. “And so it’s particularly depressing to see these animals being affected.”

