Lee County Commissioners to mull possible solutions to algae problem

Lee County Commissioners are saying enough is enough with the blue-green algae plaguing Southwest Florida waterways.

“You’re paying taxes, and what are you getting? Very pleasant,” said Cape Coral resident Maryann Quintard.

Quintard said she’s extremely pleased the commissioners are holding an emergency meeting Friday to figure out ways to immediately get rid of the green gunk.

“I hope it results in something positive very soon,” Quintard said.

Quintard has a canal in her backyard and deals with the algae on a daily basis.

“(It’s) terribly annoying, something needs to be done immediately, nobody wants to be in their yard … it permeates your house,” Quintard said.

Timothy McKenzie is remodeling homes in the neighborhood, and he said working in the heat is hard enough, but with smell, it’s almost unbeatable.

“With the smell and eight in the morning we can’t tell as much, but at 9:30 (a.m.), 10 o’clock you can really tell,” McKenzie said.

The commissioners are expected to declare a state of local emergency, which gives them access to more funds to clean up highly concentrated areas.

