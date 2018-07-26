FMPD to host fundraiser to support Officer Jobbers-Miller

The Fort Myers Police Department are rallying together to support one of their officers who was injured on the job.

Officer Jobbers-Miller was shot while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officer Jobbers-Miller is currently in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital.

To support him and his family, the FMPD are inviting members of the community to the Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill Saturday July 28 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.

The Fort Myers Police Department also started a GoFundMe account for injured Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

MORE: Latest developments on man accused of shooting FMPD officer