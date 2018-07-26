Published: July 26, 2018 10:22 AM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended Lee County schools hold new teacher orientation Thursday U.S. “most dangerous” place to give birth in developed world Dr. Mackoul: Back-to-school immunizations Published: July 26, 2018 10:22 AM EDT It’s time for kids to head back to school and some kids (and parents) might be dreading one of the necessary preparations: immunizations. Dr. Annette St. Pierre-MacKoul sat down with WINK News anchor Michelle Mackonochie to discuss immunization guidelines. SHARE