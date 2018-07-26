“Care Mobile” provides free dental care for SWFL kids

A new service will provide free dental care for local kids during the upcoming school year.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile bus will be providing free dental care to students under 20.

8-year-old Joseph Ramirez is probably one of the few kids who enjoys the dentist, but that’s a trip he doesn’t get to make very often.

Ramirez says he can’t remember the last time he went to the dentist.

That’s a common answer among the young patients who walk onto the “Care Mobile” bus.

“I also see a lot of teenagers that have never been to the dentist,” said Kristin Santabarba who is a dental hygienist for Family Health.

Joseph Ramirez’s grandmother says dental visits can hurt the family’s wallet.

“I don’t have insurance for my grandson and when he goes to the hospital, it’s $1500 for maybe three hours inside,” she said.

Family Health says the two biggest hurdles when it comes to dental care are cost and getting there. That’s why their services aren’t just free, they are on the road.

To be eligible for this free service, the patient has to be between 1-20 years old.

In addition to school year service, kids qualify for free services before the semester even starts.

Family Health will be hosting a back-to-school event this weekend. Kids can get their physicals and a dental screening.

In order to qualify, you must make an appointment. To make an appointment, visit caremobile.org