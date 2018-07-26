Car crashes into East Naples home

A husband and wife minding their own business get a big scare.

They said they were watching television Wednesday night when they heard a car slam into their home.

“t was a crazy night last night,” said Lee Horton.

Horton and his wife sat inside their home in East Naples, when out of nowhere, he heard a noise.

“It was like a bomb went off it was the loudest noise I’ve ever heard,” Horton said.

It wasn’t a bomb, it was a car, ramming into the front of their home.

“My wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘What just happened?'” Horton asked.

The report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Stephane Bernard Veilot took his friend’s car to leave a party. He’s accused of driving drunk past a stop sign and right into Hortyon’s home on Kent Drive.

“The car door was right here inside the house and I said, Are you okay? Are you okay?'” Horton said.

Horton helped the driver out of his car and told him to sit on the bench outside, but then the man fled.

“He obviously wanted to flee the scene, and he jumped over the hedge next door, and fell down on the driveway,” Horton said.

Horton started chasing him down with an out of state deputy who just happened to be in the area. The man was handcuffed before Collier deputies got to the scene and took him away.

Even though no one was hurt, and no one was in the room the car crashed into, it sent chills down Horton’s spine.

“Could’ve killed somebody,” Horton said.

It’s unclear what charges the driver will face.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

