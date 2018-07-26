Cape Coral man accused of molesting underage girl

A 51-year-old man accused of molesting an underage girl was arrested Tuesday.

James Quinn is facing charges of molestation, battery and aggravated assault, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office booking sheet.

“James Quinn… well, he doesn’t come by too much. It seems he stick to himself,” said Cape Coral resident Juan Rosario.

Investigators said they found two girls at his home.

During their time with Quinn, a girl told detectives he held a gun to her head, according to the arrest report. Detectives said it was a B.B. gun.

Details of Quinn’s arrest were a shock to many people here.

“He only comes to my house to work on it — like, pluming or fix the light,” Rosario said. “He always seemed like a nice guy. No red flags that would let me know I’d be in danger.”

Quinn has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

WINK News reached out to Quinn, but did not receive comment.

Quinn has been arrested three other times for driving under the influence and attempting to flee police.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

