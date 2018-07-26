Army Corps of Engineers pauses Lake O releases Thursday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District will suspend water releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began adjusting flows on the 14-day water release schedule from Lake Okeechobee July 13.

View the water releases live with the Army Corps webcam here.

For more information about water level and flows data for Lake Okeechobee, you can visit the Army Corps website.

