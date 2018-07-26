1 injured in fire at Marco Island hotel

A man suffered “serious burns” a fire Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa, according to the Marco Island Police Department.

Police and the Marco Island Fire Department responded to an electrocution and fire at the hotel on 560 S. Collier Blvd. The man, approximately 55 years old, was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

The subcontractor was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, according to a hotel spokesperson. The man was not a hotel employee.

The circumstances leading up to the fire were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina