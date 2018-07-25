Woman accused of trying to drown 2 girls in Naples hotel pool

A Bonita Springs woman is out on bond tonight after police say she tried to drown two children in a Naples hotel pool.

According to the police report, Rachel Desimone, 50, of Naples, held both their heads underwater multiple times, for one girl it was nearly a minute.

“No, I don’t know anything about the accusations,” said a woman who lives with Desimone. “No, I don’t know anything.”

Police say the incident happened over the weekend.

Desimone was boating with other people, including the two girls she tried to drown.

The victims told police that before Desimone was trying to drown them, she was belligerent. She was throwing trash at them and acting obnoxious.

Neighbors say they are disappointed they have to live next to someone with these allegations on their rap sheet.

“Wow, that’s, that’s pretty heinous,” said neighbor Johnathan Nederostek. “She, definitely, something bad needs to happen to her. That’s pretty outrageous.”

Victims also told police that when Desimone pushed their heads underwater, they felt like they were fighting for their lives, and weren’t sure if they were going to resurface.

It wasn’t until another man in their group ran over to stop Desimone that they could finally breathe again.

“People like that don’t deserve any place in society in my opinion,” Nederostek said. “So, pretty ridiculous.”

Police say both of the victims have bruises and scratches from the incident.

Desimone will face two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

