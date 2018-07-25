FORT MYERS

Wednesday marks 2-year anniversary of Club Blu mass shooting

Published: July 25, 2018 12:04 PM EDT
Updated: July 25, 2018 1:09 PM EDT

Today marks two years since the shooting at Club Blu that killed two teens and injured 18 others.

Law enforcement still hasn’t made any arrests. It remains one of Fort Myers’ most prominent unsolved cases.

MORE: Lehigh HS star among 2 dead, 18 others shot outside Fort Myers nightclub

Families of the victims sued the property management company and the plaza where the shooting occurred.

The families of both teens killed — 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles — were among those who filed suit.

Ten of those lawsuits were settled back in December.

