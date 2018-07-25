Wednesday marks 2-year anniversary of Club Blu mass shooting

Today marks two years since the shooting at Club Blu that killed two teens and injured 18 others.

Law enforcement still hasn’t made any arrests. It remains one of Fort Myers’ most prominent unsolved cases.

MORE: Lehigh HS star among 2 dead, 18 others shot outside Fort Myers nightclub

Families of the victims sued the property management company and the plaza where the shooting occurred.

The families of both teens killed — 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles — were among those who filed suit.

Ten of those lawsuits were settled back in December.

Writer: Emily Luft