Shopping for back-to-school clothes on a budget

You can send your kids back to class in style without breaking the budget.

Who knows a lot about pinching pennies? Our expert mom of four Mallory Marshall who says, “On one income with four kids — I have no other choice but to save.”

She’s passing along what she’s learned over the years.

A couple of weeks ago she said the secret to saving on school supplies is shopping now, and the same applies for back to school clothes.

“Right now, they’re doing 60% off of clearance items already, so you can even save on regular back to school clothes for your kids. Brand names as well,” Marshall said.

She also says whether you’re shopping for uniforms or not, think consignment shops, “Yes it is slightly used clothing, but I have actually found brand new clothes with tags on for less than half of retail in the stores.”

The savings website “Nerdwallet” has some more tips, especially for kids who need uniforms:

Shop sales.

Use coupons.

Use credit cards with the most cashback

Reuse what you can.

Go big and buy uniforms that are slightly larger, so as your child grows, you don’t need to buy a new outfit.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

